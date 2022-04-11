ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is Fisher Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,677 shares during the period. ASML accounts for about 1.9% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,403,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $7.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $603.93. 37,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,207,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $247.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $648.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $731.53.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 49.05% and a net margin of 31.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $898.33.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

