Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 124,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Sterling Construction were worth $3,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $7,733,000. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

In other Sterling Construction news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $25.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $32.14.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STRL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Sterling Construction Profile (Get Rating)

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.