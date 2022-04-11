AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is £102.50 ($134.43).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($137.70) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a £115 ($150.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($131.15) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of LON:AZN opened at £108.26 ($141.98) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £167.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,798.67. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of GBX 7,146 ($93.72) and a 1 year high of £110 ($144.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,260.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,883.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.91) per share. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 46.74%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

