AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALOT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AstroNova by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 15,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AstroNova by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 8,858 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.

