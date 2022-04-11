AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ALOT. TheStreet downgraded shares of AstroNova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.
NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $108.26 million, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 1.70. AstroNova has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $18.52.
AstroNova Company Profile (Get Rating)
AstroNova, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of specialty printers and data acquisition and analysis systems. It operates through the Product Identification (PI) and Test and Measurement (T&M) segments. The PI segment offers digital label printers, over-printers, labeling software, spare parts, service contracts, and related printing supplies such as pressure sensitive labels, tags, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbons used in product identification digital printers.
