Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Friday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Atkore from $129.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

ATKR opened at $89.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Atkore has a one year low of $65.80 and a one year high of $119.96.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $840.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.52 million. Atkore had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 92.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 638 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $65,682.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,752 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,423 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Atkore by 83.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,073,000 after acquiring an additional 89,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Atkore by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 15,978 shares during the last quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Atkore in the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Atkore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

