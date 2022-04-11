Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Lowered to $384.00 at Piper Sandler

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $414.00 to $384.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TEAM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $272.02 on Friday. Atlassian has a 52-week low of $207.83 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Atlassian by 34,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,905,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.0% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Atlassian by 45.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,239,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

