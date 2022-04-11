Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,609 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Atotech were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATC. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,108,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,752,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,843,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,060,000. Finally, PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Atotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,111,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atotech stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. Atotech Limited has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Atotech ( NYSE:ATC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Atotech had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $386.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

