AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

AT&T has a payout ratio of 37.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AT&T to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

