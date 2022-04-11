AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.420-$2.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.500-$2.600 EPS.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.14 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen dropped their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 268,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 135,213 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $2,489,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.