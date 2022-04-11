AT&T (NYSE:T) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

AT&T stock opened at $24.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

T has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 117,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

