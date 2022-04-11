Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Stock Price Down 9.6%

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.40 and last traded at $17.40. 310 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 29,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

