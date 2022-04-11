Automata Network Trading 27.3% Lower This Week (ATA)

Automata Network (ATA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Automata Network has traded down 27.3% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000916 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $62.41 million and approximately $7.35 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044016 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,973.04 or 0.07515855 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,631.71 or 1.00189048 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

