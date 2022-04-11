AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells $8,254,400.00 in Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.32 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after purchasing an additional 73,677 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,450,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.