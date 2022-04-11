AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $259.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $266.00 to $263.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $289.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lowered their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of NYSE:AVB traded down $3.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $246.25. 1,201,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,260. The company has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $243.99 and a 200 day moving average of $241.22.

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.40. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 43.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,186,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,593,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

