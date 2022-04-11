Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $29.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.33. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The company has a market capitalization of $325.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aviat Networks will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aviat Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aviat Networks by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

