Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RNA shares. TheStreet downgraded Avidity Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 280.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Avidity Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

RNA opened at $19.74 on Monday. Avidity Biosciences has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $29.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $942.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.09). Avidity Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,265.38% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avidity Biosciences will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

