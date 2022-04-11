Baader Bank Analysts Give K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) a €33.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €33.00 ($36.26) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €18.33 ($20.14).

Shares of ETR:SDF opened at €32.45 ($35.66) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.11. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €8.15 ($8.96) and a 52-week high of €32.70 ($35.93).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

