Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.76).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.25) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($125,114.75).

BAB remained flat at $GBX 326 ($4.28) on Monday. 329,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of GBX 230.19 ($3.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 388.47 ($5.09). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 319.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 325.42. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02.

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

