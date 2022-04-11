Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 363 ($4.76).
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 356 ($4.67) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Babcock International Group from GBX 400 ($5.25) to GBX 460 ($6.03) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
In other news, insider John Ramsay purchased 30,000 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.17) per share, with a total value of £95,400 ($125,114.75).
Babcock International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.
