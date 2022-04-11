Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) PT Lowered to $180.00 at HSBC

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by HSBC from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIDU. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $252.28.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $134.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.99. Baidu has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $224.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter worth $364,024,000. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $247,126,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the third quarter worth $171,421,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 100.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,008,268 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 42.9% during the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,508 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

