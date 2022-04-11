Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,499 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 44,544,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,600,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,908,000 after acquiring an additional 292,246 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,675,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,220,000 after acquiring an additional 322,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,828,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,637,000 after acquiring an additional 140,799 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,370,000. 9.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. AlphaValue upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

BBVA traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.33. 447,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.49. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 22.03%. Analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is presently 53.17%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

