Bank of America (BAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Bank of America to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $39.67 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.05. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $319.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,866,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 87,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus boosted their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

