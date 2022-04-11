Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Receives $6.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

Several research firms have recently commented on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.59) to €7.00 ($7.69) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. AlphaValue cut Bank of Ireland Group to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.60 ($7.25) to €5.80 ($6.37) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.24. 740 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,083. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.74 and a 200-day moving average of $6.22.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.