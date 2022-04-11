Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) was downgraded by CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

BNS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$107.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.66.

BNS stock opened at $69.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.12.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

