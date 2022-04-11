Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 29.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.3%.

Shares of Bank OZK stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 13,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,019. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $51.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a net margin of 48.78% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on OZK. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,756,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,211 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 660,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,725,000 after buying an additional 44,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 148,021 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 8.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 217,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after buying an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 179,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,343,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

