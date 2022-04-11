Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 143,944 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 391.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,750 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 143,944 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,547,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $118,578,000 after buying an additional 278,833 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,530,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after buying an additional 59,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Globus Medical by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,946,000 after buying an additional 731,127 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,239,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $94,933,000 after buying an additional 209,077 shares during the period. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Globus Medical stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,851. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.39 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, Director James R. Tobin sold 4,484 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $322,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 10,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $700,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GMED shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

