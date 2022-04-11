Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires 25,858 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 517.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.07% of Abiomed worth $11,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABMD. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Abiomed by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Abiomed by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Abiomed by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abiomed in the 4th quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 4th quarter valued at about $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABMD shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.80.

In related news, COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total value of $90,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO David M. Weber sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,912 shares of company stock worth $5,804,526 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABMD traded down $12.66 on Monday, hitting $301.87. The stock had a trading volume of 5,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.33. Abiomed, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.27 and a twelve month high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 13.26%. Abiomed’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

