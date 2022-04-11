Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 18,959 Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,959 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 106.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $109.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,808. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.11 and a 1-year high of $137.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $9.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider David Alan West sold 16,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $2,039,243.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

