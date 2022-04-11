Banque Pictet & Cie SA Acquires Shares of 43,800 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,820,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of iShares Global Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,225.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,284,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,763,000 after buying an additional 3,961,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 682.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,112,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,017,000 after buying an additional 3,586,980 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 541.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,105,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,638,000 after buying an additional 3,466,184 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 812.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,573,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,488,000 after buying an additional 3,182,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,986,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,625,000 after buying an additional 1,822,360 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.99. 257,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,534. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.43. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

