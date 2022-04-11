Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 3,651 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 125 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in United Rentals by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:URI traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $316.59. 20,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 726,931. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $329.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $285.59 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.84.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.91 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $415.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $379.69.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 6,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.08, for a total value of $1,992,881.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

