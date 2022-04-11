Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys Shares of 22,455 DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 138.6% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 231.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DaVita by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVA stock traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.39. 722,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 686,289. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. DaVita Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.38 and a 1-year high of $136.48.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. StockNews.com downgraded DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.00.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

