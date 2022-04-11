Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in CME Group were worth $9,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its position in CME Group by 147.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,665,000 after acquiring an additional 88,229 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in CME Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in CME Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,176,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $23,173,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $240.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,785,085. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.79 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

In related news, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total value of $3,294,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total transaction of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock worth $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.08.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

