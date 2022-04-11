Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,099 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in PVH were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% in the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of PVH by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wedbush cut PVH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.82.

NYSE PVH traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.00. 2,198,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,124. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 52-week low of $66.10 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.20.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. PVH’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is an increase from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.13%.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

