Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $2.42 Million in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBA traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $44.43. 7,691,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,155,967. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.57.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

