Banque Pictet & Cie SA Invests $3.17 Million in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 83,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $462,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth about $4,201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCID stock traded up 0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching 21.70. 20,100,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,904,232. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 25.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 33.15. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of 16.12 and a 1-year high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.11.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The firm had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 59.87 million. Lucid Group’s quarterly revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lucid Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 35.67.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

