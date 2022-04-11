Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases 75 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $672.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $584.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $596.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $577.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $419.14 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 50.20%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.50%.

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 13,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.29, for a total transaction of $8,113,875.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,273 shares of company stock valued at $18,818,718. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.