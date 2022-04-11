Banque Pictet & Cie SA Purchases New Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Garmin by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.74. The company had a trading volume of 773,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,794. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $106.66 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.75.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

