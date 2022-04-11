Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 220.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,545 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $9,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Accenture by 115.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.35.

ACN stock traded down $10.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $328.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,211. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $328.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.93. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $276.88 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $208.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

