Banque Pictet & Cie SA Takes $2.17 Million Position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.27.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN traded down $8.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $109.50. The company had a trading volume of 898,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,880. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.24 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.94.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

