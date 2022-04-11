Barclays Lowers Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $73.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.25.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

