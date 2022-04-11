BARK (NYSE:BARK) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORIGINAL BARK is a dog-centric company. It devoted to making dogs happy with the products, services and content. ORIGINAL BARK, formerly known as Northern Star Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BARK from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BARK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NYSE BARK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $3.45. 1,379,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,636. BARK has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $13.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $140.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that BARK will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BARK by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BARK during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. 26.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Original BARK Company, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It offers monthly themed box of toys and treats under the BarkBox and Super Chewer names; personalized meal plans under the BARK Eats name; health and wellness products under the BARK Bright name; and dog beds, bowls, collars, harnesses, and leashes under the BARK Home brand.

