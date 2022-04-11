Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Down 10.7% This Week

Base Protocol (BASE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00005827 BTC on popular exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.15 million and $41,447.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Base Protocol Profile

BASE is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Base Protocol Coin Trading

