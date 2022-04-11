Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Receives $43.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

BSFFF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Basic-Fit from €42.00 ($46.15) to €43.00 ($47.25) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Basic-Fit in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

BSFFF stock remained flat at $$44.90 during trading on Wednesday. Basic-Fit has a one year low of $39.99 and a one year high of $57.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.78.

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

