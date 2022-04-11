BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of BBQ from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of BBQ opened at $15.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.39. BBQ has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a market cap of $158.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

BBQ ( NASDAQ:BBQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. BBQ had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts expect that BBQ will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BBQ news, CEO Jeffery Crivello sold 3,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $59,914.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Albert W. Hank sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.54, for a total transaction of $41,958.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,579 shares of company stock valued at $194,122 in the last ninety days. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BBQ stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.26% of BBQ worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

