Beam Market Capitalization Reaches $37.88 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Beam has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $37.88 million and $5.46 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.45 or 0.00114876 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 111,911,720 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars.

