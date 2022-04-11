Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.74 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.
About Beasley Broadcast Group (Get Rating)
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.
