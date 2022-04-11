Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ BBGI opened at $1.74 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 398,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 191,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 12.08% of the company’s stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded by George G. Beasley in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

