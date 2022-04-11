Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $5,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,489,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,561,871,000 after purchasing an additional 837,802 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,827,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,415,888,000 after buying an additional 652,875 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,706,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,156,890,000 after acquiring an additional 254,786 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,349,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,065,733,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,685,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,165,000 after acquiring an additional 232,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $293.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.25.

Shares of BDX opened at $275.42 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $235.13 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $266.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

