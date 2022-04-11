Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 2.3% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.00. 1,027,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,110,957. The firm has a market cap of $304.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.33 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

