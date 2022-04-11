Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Reaches Market Cap of $87.76 Million

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1,218.90 or 0.01944209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $87.76 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ION (ION) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,699.67 or 0.11874917 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00189364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00040127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001031 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000497 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.16 or 0.00381932 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.29 or 0.00051258 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00010205 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

