BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $8.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $879.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 0.29. BELLUS Health has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.59.

BELLUS Health ( NASDAQ:BLU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 44.68% and a negative net margin of 445,149.94%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 66.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 18,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

