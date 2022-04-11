Benchmark Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $50.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Benchmark from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Antero Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.73.

AR stock opened at $33.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Antero Resources has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $33.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.99 and a beta of 4.11.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AR. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,426.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

